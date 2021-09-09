ICONSIAM boosts confidence for Thai retail industry – becomes Thailand’s first-ever project

ICONSIAM ranked among the four best shopping centers in the world out of 172 entries from 36 countries at the MIPIM Awards 2021 and is Thailand’s first-ever retail property development to compete in the Best Shopping Center Category in this internationally-recognized real estate competition, which has been organized for over 30 years and dubbed the Academy Award of the property development industry. This honor is a recognition of ICONSIAM’s unprecedented concepts, realized through a large-scale collaboration with experts in different fields from across Thailand and 15 other countries, including architects, engineers, artists, and artisans, as well as with community leaders from various provinces nationwide, government agencies, and over 1,000 retail business owners, who have come together to tell their stories and bring to life a project that reflects every aspect of Thainess, from art and culture all the way to local wisdom and architecture. In addition, this distinction is a testament to the tremendous benefits and prosperity that ICONSIAM has brought to the surrounding communities and businesses, which have previously won ICONSIAM 13 prestigious accolades from various global-level competitions, including the Best Design of the Year at the World Retail Awards 2019 hosted by the World Retail Congress, the first prize in the Best Shopping Center category at the MAPIC Awards 2019 in Cannes, France, and the 2020 VIVA Best-of-the-Best Design and Development Award.

“It is our determination to present the best of Thailand to the world and bring the best of the world to Thailand that has enabled us to compete for such a prestigious award. Earning our place in the world’s most important real estate competition is considered an achievement that Thai people should be proud of. Siam Piwat Group is still just as resolute as ever to enhance Thailand’s reputation and bring benefits to the public as has been its aspiration in order to help Thailand reclaim its position as the ultimate tourist destination and win the hearts of people across the world again,” concluded Chadatip.

ICONSIAM has been selected as Thailand’s key countdown venue for three consecutive years and has been delivering exciting experiences and happiness to Thai and international visitors alike. Today, with the easing of the lockdown, ICONSIAM is ready to dazzle you with fresh experiences by various leading domestic and international brands that have opened their doors despite the pandemic on a space of over 10,000 square meters. These include :-

• Starbucks Reserve Chao Phraya Riverfront, Thailand’s largest Starbucks store with a whopping 1,300 sq.m. floor space that incorporates local Thai cultural elements and delivers a vibrant coffee experience; and a new 1,300 sq.m.

• MUJI outlet that showcases an awe-inspiring list of 6,193 products across all categories, along with special zones and services, such as Labo, which offers clothing for all occasions; a local treat and delicacy zone, MUJI Coffee Corner; where you can enjoy a cup of coffee made with Doi Tung coffee beans in a relaxing atmosphere; as well as interior design services.

• Also opening their doors are a stunning 1,638 sq.m. Experience Center by China’s leading electric and hybrid automobile manufacturer Great Wall Motors

• A 4,438 sq.m. world-class indoor playground Mega Harborland, featuring the theme Little Thailand and designed by the world’s leading playground equipment manufacturers, scheduled to open in January 2022.

Visitors can also look forward to the reopening of SookSiam, the ultimate hub of Thai food and products from the 77 provinces of Thailand. An eye-popping range of promotions that are set to help boost sales for the stores and stimulate the Thai economy in the last quarter of the years.

About MIPIM Awards

The MIPIM Awards is an internationally-renowned real estate and retail competition that was established in 1991. Commonly dubbed the Academy Awards of the real estate industry both at the global level and in Asia, the MIPIM Awards honors the most outstanding and accomplished property and retail projects around the world. Aside from this competition, MIPIM has also hosted world-class real estate seminars and events that bring together the world’s most influential players across the real estate industry since 1990.