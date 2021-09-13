The problem with Latin Americas rate hikes: They barely work

In Brazil, the currency strengthened after the central bank's surprise 75-point rate-increase in March. But since June it's declined again even though the bank kept hiking. Investors remain concerned about a possible breach of spending rules, as President Jair Bolsonaro considers expanding social programs. And tensions have only escalated last week, amid street demonstrations orchestrated by Bolsonaro and a fight over the Supreme Court's powers. "Political noise and the threats to breach the fiscal ceiling are preventing the real from strengthening," said Jose Julio Senna, a former central banker now in charge of monetary studies at the Institute of Brazilian Economics. "So monetary policy loses a very important transmission channel."

Peru is another example. For years it's been among the region's rare investment-grade credits. But the country has been through weeks of turmoil after a knife-edge election won by a left-wing outsider. The sol currency has plunged, driving inflation to a 12-year high, and analysts expect the central bank's first rate increase in five years won't be the last.

Chile, South America's richest country and usually one of its more tranquil, has been hit by street protests in the last two years. It's also been a relatively big spender in the pandemic -- and congress has been trying another form of stimulus by letting people tap their pension funds early. That's escalating inflation risks, warns central bank chief Mario Marcel, who surprised markets last week with a bigger-than-expected interest-rate hike.

Consumer prices have exceeded forecasts for the past two months. Many of these problems pre-date the pandemic, which hit the region harder than most. It's just that they've gotten worse. And they leave policy makers walking an especially precarious line. There's pressure from above, from the financial markets, to keep finances sound -- and from below to remedy deep-seated social divides. "When institutions and economic policy foundations are not strong, central banks are forced to hike interest rates before time, like it's happening today," said Ernesto Revilla, chief Latin America economist at Citigroup Inc. "We have called this the Latin American dilemma," he said. "It's not obvious how it will be solved."