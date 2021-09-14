U.S. inflation starting to look like a stimulus-led outlier

That's probably because it did more fiscal stimulus in the pandemic, economists say. The consensus is that high inflation won't last long. But even if that's right, the current elevated level has the potential to cause problems of its own -- for President Joe Biden's most ambitious economic plans at home, and for other countries too.

August data due Tuesday is set to show annual growth in U.S. consumer prices stayed above 5% in August for a third straight month, according to Bloomberg surveys. The median forecast was 5.3%, down from 5.4% the previous month. Most other developed countries have seen a spike too -- just not nearly as big.

Much of the current wave of inflation has been driven by stretched global supply-chains. But research by the Institute of International Finance shows that while problems like longer delivery times are affecting all economies, they're most acute in the U.S. -- and price markups by firms are bigger there too. That suggests stronger American demand is a key part of the picture.

"What's striking is just what an outlier the U.S. is, when you actually put all the countries' supply-chain statistics next to each other," says Robin Brooks, the IIF's chief economist. "It's pretty clear to me that the fiscal side is what makes the U.S. stand out."