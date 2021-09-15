Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Deploys Oracle Exadata [email protected] to Deliver More Efficient Public Services to Residents

• Helps Bangkok Metropolitan Administration consolidate its IT infrastructure and accelerate the journey toward a digital government • BMA gains the simplicity, flexibility and affordability of the cloud in its own data center

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the local adminstrative authority of the city of Bangkok, responsible for the well-being of the city’s 11 million residents, has adopted Oracle Exadata [email protected] to help fulfill its plans of becoming a Digital Government. With Oracle Exadata [email protected], a fully managed cloud database service deployed in its own data center, BMA has been able to consolidate its IT infrastructure and, as a result, improve the delivery of services to the residents of Bankok.

Suthathip Soniam, Director – General Strategy and Evalution Department,BMA said, “The citizens of Thailand are becoming increasingly digital-savvy and the Thai government recognizes the importance of keeping up with this trend to deliver digital services. As we accelerate our journey toward becoming a true Digital Government, in line with the Government of Thailand’s vision of Thailand 4.0, it is essential that we put in place a foundation that enables us to focus more on innovation instead of maintenance and operations. Oracle Exadata [email protected] is helping us to accomplish exactly that.”

BMA today manages 50 district offices across the city, which between them run 40 different Oracle Databases, resulting in a range of disparate and siloed data sources. This prevents management and staff from having a single and consolidated point-of-view of data across the organization, hindering the efficient delivery of services to residents.

“With the implementation of Oracle Exadata [email protected] as our primary IT platform for all of the key applications running our operations, we can be able to provide more mobile-friendly services to residents. Having one single, integrated cloud platform can help us gain data-driven insights. Additionally, higher system efficiency and speed in collecting and analyzing information can help reduce the wait time to be served and citizens’ service requests or inquiries can be attended to in a shorter time than ever before,” continued, Suthathip said

With Oracle Exadata [email protected], BMA has been able to move its existing Oracle Databases quickly to the cloud as it provides full compatibility with the organisation’s existing Exadata systems. It also delivers higher database performance, consolidation, and scaling than any other on-premises database cloud service. As a result, BMA can now run its applications faster and at a lower cost, and leverage the autonomous operations, and low-cost subscription pricing of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Additionally, Exadata [email protected] delivers the world’s most advanced database cloud service to customers who require their databases to be located on-premises behind their own data center’s firewall, ensuring BMA remains in complete control of its data and addresses data sovereignty, security and latency concerns effectively.

Additionally, Exadata [email protected] delivers the world's most advanced database cloud service to customers who require their databases to be located on-premises behind their own data center's firewall, ensuring BMA remains in complete control of its data and addresses data sovereignty, security and latency concerns effectively.

Published : September 15, 2021

