Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the local adminstrative authority of the city of Bangkok, responsible for the well-being of the city’s 11 million residents, has adopted Oracle Exadata [email protected] to help fulfill its plans of becoming a Digital Government. With Oracle Exadata [email protected], a fully managed cloud database service deployed in its own data center, BMA has been able to consolidate its IT infrastructure and, as a result, improve the delivery of services to the residents of Bankok.

Suthathip Soniam, Director – General Strategy and Evalution Department,BMA said, “The citizens of Thailand are becoming increasingly digital-savvy and the Thai government recognizes the importance of keeping up with this trend to deliver digital services. As we accelerate our journey toward becoming a true Digital Government, in line with the Government of Thailand’s vision of Thailand 4.0, it is essential that we put in place a foundation that enables us to focus more on innovation instead of maintenance and operations. Oracle Exadata [email protected] is helping us to accomplish exactly that.”

BMA today manages 50 district offices across the city, which between them run 40 different Oracle Databases, resulting in a range of disparate and siloed data sources. This prevents management and staff from having a single and consolidated point-of-view of data across the organization, hindering the efficient delivery of services to residents.