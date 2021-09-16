Industry leaders unpack the future of travel, meeting and events at Marriott Internationals first major hybrid event across asia pacific

In-person human interaction more powerful than ever

There has been a rapid adoption of technology and digitalization across the MICE industry. Although virtual events were the norm at the peak of the pandemic, 47% of respondents surveyed post-event said that more than half of their events next year will be offline. Hybrid events, which combine live interactions and the convenience of going digital, are expected to become the de facto meeting format.

Planning events in the 'new normal' has taught Industry leaders to keep testing, thinking, assessing and learning, so they can be nimble and change what is not working. MICE industry leaders must recognize the importance and power of face-to-face meetings complemented by hybrid technology in bringing out the human experience and connection.

Ramesh Daryanani, Vice President, Global Sales, Marriott International Asia Pacific says, "We need to strike a balance between technology, reach and engagement. When hosting hybrid events, the platform is not the most important—instead, the desired outcome and the value that human connection brings is. Marriott's hybrid solutions will continue to evolve, but there is no doubt that nothing replaces the power of face-to-face meetings."

As borders reopen, customers will seek events that are more intimate; and the networking that comes with these events will also be prioritized given many lost connections over the pandemic.