British among hardest hit as living costs rise during pandemic

About 40% of respondents said their living costs have increased since the onset of the pandemic, according to a YouGov survey of 18,983 people conducted in 17 countries. That proportion was closer to half in the U.K. and U.S., compared to just a fifth of Danes and Swedes.

The survey, carried out between Aug. 17 and Aug. 28, underlines the challenges facing policymakers, who must decide whether to act on signs prices are heading higher after years of stability. That's leading some investors to anticipate an increase in interest rates.

In the U.K., inflation surged more than expected to the strongest pace in more than nine years with consumer prices jumping 3.2% in August from a year ago, the most since March 2012, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. Labor and material shortages may lead to more persistent inflation, with a surge in energy costs due to hit in coming months.

The YouGov survey, whose results were made available to Bloomberg, also examined attitudes to the banking industry. Banks closing branches to save costs can take heart: most customers worldwide prefer their mobile apps anyway.