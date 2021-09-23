Fed signals easing of markets supports could start in November, despite ongoing threat of delta variant

On employment, Powell said during the news conference that it was his opinion that "the test is all but met." He said he would not necessarily need to see a gangbuster jobs growth for September to fill that gap and would be satisfied with "a decent employment report."

Still, Powell acknowledged differences of opinion among the Fed's top ranks on when to begin pulling back on supports. He said that many officials "feel the test for employment has been met," while "others feel that it's close" but want to see a little more progress.

Powell is known to value consensus at the Fed, especially on major policy decisions. Still, he repeatedly pointed toward the Fed's next meeting in November as a marker for when the Fed could start to "taper" its sprawling bond-buying program.

"There's very broad support on the committee for this plan, quite broad support for this approach," Powell said.

Depending on the pace and structure, the Fed could be in position to entirely wind down its asset purchases by the middle of next year. That could put the Fed in a position to raise rates sometime afterward, though Powell has warned that the Fed's projections on interest rates can easily change with time.

Meanwhile, the country is facing an urgent financial crisis as lawmakers clash on whether to raise the U.S. government's borrowing limit, known as the debt ceiling. There is growing alarm among economists and the business community about what would happen if there was an unprecedented default on the federal debt.

Powell on Wednesday added his voice of concern, saying it was "very important that the debt ceiling be raised in a timely fashion, so that the United States can pay its bills when and as they come due. That's a critically important thing."

"No one should assume that the Fed or anyone else can protect the markets or the economy in the event of a failure - fully protect - in the event of a failure," Powell added.

Fed leaders lowered their expectations for the unemployment rate later this year, projecting it could be 4.8% by the end of 2021, compared with a previously suggested 4.5%, according to the Fed's newest crop of economic projections. They also lowered their estimates for the economy's overall growth. The projections pointed to gross domestic product growing 5.9% by the end of the year. The projection from June was for 7% growth.

Last month, Powell teed up the possibility that asset purchases could start to be scaled back later this year, based on the pace of the economic recovery.

While the labor market showed clear progress picking up new jobs over the summer - with the unemployment rate edging down to 5.2% in August - that jobs report also showed how vulnerable the recovery is amid the spread of the delta variant. The economy added only 235,000 jobs last month - well short of expectations - with the restaurant and retail sectors shedding positions. The rise in coronavirus cases, especially among unvaccinated Americans, has also rattled consumer confidence.

Fed leaders have said they do not expect the delta variant to lead to shutdowns or significantly alter the economic recovery. Many say they are taking stock of many months of jobs data, rather than fixating on August's disappointing numbers.

"Some months come in stronger, some not so strong. It's really about accumulation," John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said earlier this month.

Still, Powell on Wednesday pointed to challenges for the labor market, including parents who must constantly weigh whether their children's schools will stay open as they consider job options. Powell has long maintained that the surest way to stabilize the economic recovery is to vaccinate as many people as possible and end the public health crisis.

"Rather than going ahead and taking a job and having to quit it, you're going to wait until you're confident," Powell said.

Another big question hanging over the Fed is whether the White House will decide to keep Powell and others in leadership positions. In the coming months, the Biden administration will have as many as four slots to fill with its own nominees. Powell was made chair by President Donald Trump.

Powell's term is up in February, and he did not answer a question Wednesday about his possible reappointment. Still, the personnel decision is of enormous consequence and is fanning political flames across Washington and beyond.

The White House must also decide whom to nominate to be the Fed's top banking cop after Randal Quarles. Quarles's term as vice chair for supervision expires in mid-October.

The decision has taken on added scrutiny as many liberals criticize Powell's record on banking regulation. Some liberal advocacy groups and Democrats in Congress have raised concerns that a more left-leaning banking cop would not be as effective under Powell if he stays on as chair.

Powell on Wednesday said he respects the authority of whoever is in that role - as he did with Daniel Tarullo, a Democrat who led the Fed's moves to tighten Wall Street oversight when Janet L. Yellen, now the treasury secretary, was chair.

"It's fully appropriate for a new person to come in and look at the current state of [regulatory policy] and suggest appropriate changes, and I welcome that," Powell said.