SCB Group to set up SCBX as "Mothership" to increase flexibility and competitiveness as it aims to become a regional financial technology group

SCB will therefore no longer be a bank in the original sense of the word, instead transforming into a financial technology group with a stronger banking business as part of the group. The group will expand into high-growth personal finance businesses where the Bank has yet to fill the gap. For each business, SCB will also partner with leading local and regional players in businesses that will be launched in the near future.

Apart from expanding into the personal finance business, SCB will need to leverage the group's capabilities in building and managing large technology platforms, following its pilot Robinhood food delivery platform. The move aims to create competitiveness on par with global platforms and to upskill technology personnel, starting with the establishment of "SCB Tech X" and "Data X" with global partners to create in-house technology-based capabilities and platform scalability within a short time span.

In addition, SCB will expand into the digital asset business on a global scale via SCB 10X and SCB Securities (SCBS) to tackle the challenges of the financial world of the future by entering into venture capital arrangements and partnerships with global funds and developing digital asset businesses using new business models to create added value for the group in the long run.

"By 2025, SCB hopes to be able to create significant corporate value from new businesses beyond the fundamental profit and stability of its core banking business. This includes building a customer base reaching 200 million, expanding new businesses in foreign countries, and owning a large technology platform with a large number of users. After these three years, SCB will no longer be a bank. Instead, it will be a conglomerate with various financial businesses and technology platforms capable of meeting new consumer demands and able to compete with global competitors to create new value for shareholders, replacing banking businesses that may be impacted by change in a timely manner," concluded Arthid.