Huawei and Department of Medical Services Sign MoU to Develop 5G Empowered Healthcare in the Digital Era

“This MoU is a milestone that will bring rapid advances to medical care in the country,” declared Dr. Somsak Akksilp, Director General of Department of Medical Services. “It is an honor for the DMS and our carefully selected hospitals to partner with Huawei for a cutting-edge initiative that will raise the level and standards of our hospital services and improve operational efficiency.”

Mr. Abel Deng emphasized that “Huawei is proud to team up with the DMS, the National Cancer Institute and Rajavithi Hospital for this pioneer program that will help empower Thailand’s healthcare system. This MoU will contribute to the MoPH’s vision to transform more smart hospitals in the near future.” He further added that “During this era of digitalization in the medical field, it is an honor to accompany Thailand as its healthcare sector connects the value of medical care with the patients’ needs. Introducing smart innovations and infrastructure will improve the work of healthcare and medical professionals and the quality of life of the people in urban and rural areas. Huawei continues to push forward digital transformation in Thailand, and bring digital technology to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent Thailand.”

This MoU comes in response to the DMS’ mission to continuously improve its services and, with the support of Huawei, to introduce enhanced smart services that will apply integrated digital technologies using 5G infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cloud edge computing.

Under this two-year agreement, Huawei will provide 5G technology to the two partner hospitals, enabling the immediate upgrade of their existing infrastructure. It will also provide digital knowledge transfer, training and project supervision to hospital staff to enable them to operate efficiently and sustainably, for the benefit of both medical staff and patients. These technologies will initially be used for telemedicine solutions such as remote monitoring and diagnosis that will help reduce the risk of transmitting infections between doctors and patients significantly. In addition, they will be used for emergency care services such as ambulance transportation, where useful information, such as real-time location, patients’ vital signs and video images are transmitted instantly, enabling rescue doctors to receive guidance for the best emergency care and the hospital team to prepare for treatment or surgery upon arrival.

Huawei remains committed to introducing digital technologies to create a strong, connected healthcare ecosystem that can make the experience better for patients, customers and medical staff, while improving efficiency and reducing costs.