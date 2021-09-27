PTG awarded for ethical management standards

Surasak Songvarakulpan (second right), director of PTG Energy president’s office, and Ake Apirakthanakorn (second left), director of PTG’s station operations division, receive the 2021 Thailand Labour Management Excellence Award on behalf of their company.

The award, presented at the Labour Ministry’s Department of Employment in Bangkok recently, recognised the company’s care and treatment of workers as well as its adherence to international principles of ethics.