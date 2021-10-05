DTAC breaks isolation of village in Lampang

The Ban Mai Samakki community was established in 2003 in Thailand's Northern province of Lampang. But until September 2021, it had neither landline nor cell phone coverage. As COVID-19 accelerated digital transformation in Thailand, the community's lack of connectivity turned into a full-blown crisis. With schools closed, children walked two kilometers every day to catch the nearest mobile signal and connect with their teachers online. The threat of being unable to make an emergency call without making a 40-min hike also became increasingly risky in the midst of a pandemic.

Supud Rala, is the village headman of Ban Mai Samakki, a community of 495 persons, most of them maize farmers. "We sell our crops while raising chicken and pigs for our own consumption. Women also make additional income from handcrafted bags, scarves, and skirts. All our water comes from the river, wells and rainwater. We didn't even have electricity until 2016," he said.

Communication is a key issue in this community, rendering it virtually cut off from the outside world. The closest mobile phone signal can be found on a ridge about 2 km from the village, via a forest that can only be crossed by foot.

Mr. Supud said, "One of the worst things that hit the community was in September 2016 when someone in our community needed to make a mobile phone call up in the forest. Unfortunately, he was bitten by mosquitoes that brought dengue fever and which spread throughout the community infecting young and old. The whole community hospitalized for a week. That's the price we paid for that one phone call."

Another epidemic, COVID-19, has since prompted lockdowns in many regions of Thailand and resulted in children studying online.