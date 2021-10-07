The new QSNCC is set to reopen on schedule in September 2022 with overwhelming number of bookings

N.C.C. Management & Development Co., Ltd. announced that the new Queen Sirikit National Convention Center or QSNCC has greatly attracted both Thai and international event organizers, resulting in a very large number of bookings. Recently, Informa Markets Thailand Ltd., the world’s leading exhibition organizer, has confirmed to hold its six famous events throughout 2022, namely Food Ingredient Asia, Food & Hotel Thailand, ASEAN Sustainable Energy, Pump and Valves Asia, Thai Water Expo, and Tissue and Paper Bangkok.

Trusted in Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited’s expertise in developing fully-integrated properties such as Samyan Mitrtown and FYI Center, N.C.C. Management & Development Co., Ltd. selected Frasers Property Thailand to develop the new QSNCC. Its proven capabilities in large-scale project development ensures that the new QSNCC will be completed on schedule and ready to serve the market as Thailand’s ultimate inspiring world-class event platform for all.