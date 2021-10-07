The new QSNCC is set to reopen on schedule in September 2022 with overwhelming number of bookings

N.C.C. Management & Development Co., Ltd. announced that the new Queen Sirikit National Convention Center or QSNCC has greatly attracted both Thai and international event organizers, resulting in a very large number of bookings. Recently, Informa Markets Thailand Ltd., the world’s leading exhibition organizer, has confirmed to hold its six famous events throughout 2022, namely Food Ingredient Asia, Food & Hotel Thailand, ASEAN Sustainable Energy, Pump and Valves Asia, Thai Water Expo, and Tissue and Paper Bangkok.
Trusted in Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited’s expertise in developing fully-integrated properties such as Samyan Mitrtown and FYI Center, N.C.C. Management & Development Co., Ltd. selected Frasers Property Thailand to develop the new QSNCC. Its proven capabilities in large-scale project development ensures that the new QSNCC will be completed on schedule and ready to serve the market as Thailand’s ultimate inspiring world-class event platform for all.
Mr. Sakchai Pattarapreechakul, President of N.C.C. Management & Development Co., Ltd., said: “The new QSNCC started taking bookings in August 2021 and has received positive responses from former and new clients. The new QSNCC offers extended services to its customers with topnotch capabilities and resources to drive live, hybrid and virtual events. We have sealed the deals with a number of organizers who have shown their confidence in QSNCC’s experience in hosting famous leading events with its fully equipped and high-standard event venue.”
The total area of the remodeled QSNCC is 280,000 square meters, which is five times larger than before. The event space of 78,500 square meters consists of two main exhibition halls with over 45,000 square meters, two large conference halls with nearly 10,000 square meters and additional 50 flexible meeting rooms. Its accessibility to the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) and 2,700 parking spaces provide convenience to both event organizers and visitors. With the investment budget of THB 15 billion, the QSNCC will be reintroduced as the largest convention center in the CBD of Bangkok, Thailand.
Project: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC)
Project Value: THB 15 billion
Plot of land: 53 rai
Total space: 280,000 square meters
Event space: 78,500 square meters
Indoor Parking: 2,700 parking spaces
Location: Located on Rachadapisek Road / Rama IV Road
How to get there: Conveniently accessible by BTS Skytrain, MRT Subway, taxi, bus and car.
• BTS: Take the BTS Skytrain to Asok interchange station, where you catch the subway to MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Center station. Follow exit no. 3 to the Center.
• MRT: MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Center station is right in front of the Center, reached by following exit no. 3.
• Car: Accessible via Ratchadaphisek Road / Rama IV Road
In the vicinity of QSNCC: Benjakitti Forest Park
Lumpini Park
One Bangkok
FYI Center
The PARQ
MedPark Hospital
Published : October 07, 2021
