U.S. Embassy and Distinguished Guests Celebrate Start of Construction of New Building

The design of the building and grounds reflect Thai cultural heritage, with areas that resemble Thailand’s chaan style of shaded gathering spaces and Lanna design features inspired by traditional Northern architecture.

At the same time, the state-of-the art building, which is expected to be completed in 2025, targets Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification and incorporates environmentally friendly design elements, such as a rainwater and storm water management system and energy recovery air conditioning systems. These design features and construction technologies will reduce our demand for non-renewable energies and ease the burden on the city’s utilities.

To honor Bangkok’s history and the site’s beautiful flora, the new annex incorporates green space to showcase the natural beauty of Thailand, while reducing the heat-island effect associated with urban development. With the restoration of the two historic Salas, we are providing additional space to gather outside and to respect our shared history.

This new building, which will be housed on the existing U.S. Embassy compound, will centralize Embassy operations, modernize our platform for diplomacy and consular services, and strengthen the foundation of cooperation and collaboration between our nations.

For more information, please go to: https://www.state.gov/overseas-buildings-operations/u-s-embassy-bangkok.