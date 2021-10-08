Travel Recovery Platform

TCT President Srisawat stated “This COVID-19 crisis has affected all business groups across the country. Tourism is a vital economic sector for Thailand and a speedy recovery is imperative to help members and the local community recover quickly. TCT recognizes the importance of enhancing the capacity of the holistic tourism industry under the Travel Recovery Project and by partnering with IsWhere digital marketing platform technology, TCT members can instantly promote their services. Members can make their own marketing content and invite customers to visit their shop via online”. President Srisawat is encouraging all TCT members to sign up and register for free on IsWhere.com and start promoting their business. IsWhere will not charge members for GP fees or OTA commissions from sales revenue, “No GP, No OTA” he exclaimed.

Phuket Tourism a member of TCT, which reopened under the Government Sandbox scheme on 1st July, is seeing a steady climb in inbound numbers and the Association is encouraging all its members to now register on IsWhere.com platform and begin marketing promotions for the upcoming high season to increase advance online bookings.

Likewise, TCT member - Thai Medical and Wellness Tourism Association, who’s members shops have been particularly severely hit by the COVID-19 business closure, are informing all its members about IsWhere digital marketing platform and President K. Prapa Wongphet stated “better online promotion of medical and wellness tourism services and COVID-19 safety measures offered by our members facilities will give confidence for travelers to stay longer and enjoy Thai hospitality as well as receiving medical treatments for health or beauty.”