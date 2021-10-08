Marriott Bonvoy Unveils Second Annual "Week of Wonders," Featuring Awe-Inspiring Travel Offers Exclusively for Members, Oct. 7-14

Marriott Bonvoy – Marriott International's award-winning travel program – is reigniting wanderlust by introducing its second annual members' week, Week of Wonders, featuring exceptional travel offers available exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members.

From October 7 to October 14, members will have access to a variety of Wonders centered on themes including escape, delight, adventure, comfort, luxury, discovery and more. These offers will be available across Marriott Bonvoy's extensive portfolio of extraordinary brands in Asia Pacific. Members can participate in multiple offers, providing more opportunities for them to take advantage of everything in the Marriott Bonvoy travel program – whether that's hotel stays, bonus points, redemption offer, or member' discount. The promotions are available to all members – even those who enroll during the window of the promotion.

As well as giving members the chance to accelerate the number of points they can earn, Week of Wonders provides them with the chance to truly reward themselves. Members can take advantage of exclusive deals on stays at luxury hotel properties and also enjoy retail opportunities with Marriott Bonvoy's online store, Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques.

"We're excited to show appreciation for our loyal members through Week of Wonders, allowing travelers to reignite their spirit of discovery and unlock the power of travel with Marriott Bonvoy," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy. "With these rich offers, members have more reasons to plan and book their long-awaited dream vacation, cross off bucket-list items with terrific experiences, or reward themselves with some much-needed luxury."