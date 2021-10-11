Global minimum tax on corporations likely to be included in reconciliation bill, Yellen says

"I am confident that what we need to do to come into compliance with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package. I hope that it will be passed and we will be able to reassure the world that the United States will do its part," Yellen told ABC News's "This Week" program.

Congressional Democrats are currently hammering out a so-called reconciliation bill that would substantially raise federal spending on social safety-net programs and on fighting climate change.

Low-tax nations, including Ireland and Hungary, that had long resisted the minimum-tax deal finally endorsed it last week, bringing it closer to fruition after six years of global diplomatic bargaining. All members of the Group of 20 nations and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have signed on.

The rule requires countries to set a minimum tax of 15 percent on the profits of companies with annual revenue above 750 million euros.