Scoot to Resume Flights Between Phuket and Singapore from 8 October 2021

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA) and voted the World’s Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline by SkyTrax in September 2021, has resumed three-times-weekly services between Phuket and Singapore from October 8, 2021. The route, which had been suspended since late March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is operated with Scoot’s Airbus A320-family aircraft.

Prior to COVID-19, Phuket was the second most popular international tourist destination in Thailand, hosting approximately 10 million foreign tourists each year . Low-cost carriers carried over 40 percent of international passengers in and out of the island, coined “the pearl of the Andaman”.

Amid a challenging time, Thailand launched the Sandbox scheme, making international travel possible. The Phuket Sandbox, the pilot destination of Thailand’s reopening, has already injected more than 1.634 billion baht into the economy. Scoot’s flight resumption between Phuket and Singapore will draw even more visitors to the Sandbox as Thai authorities gear up towards gradually reopening more provinces.