JSCCIB revises up Thailand’s growth despite THB15 billion loss from severe flooding

It also said that though schemes like co-payment subsidy Khon La Khrueng (Let’s Go Halves) and Rao Tiew Duay Kan (We Travel Together) campaign were good, more “money bag” schemes are needed to inject cash into the economy.

The committee also said it is closely monitoring the pandemic to see if the number of infections rises once lockdown measures are eased. It is also keeping an eye on the impact of severe flooding.

Though flooding has eased in some areas, heavy rains have damaged large swathes of farming land, especially in the Northeast and Central regions. Damage has been estimated at 15 billion baht or 0.1 per cent of the GDP.

Meanwhile, exports are expected to grow 12 to 14 per cent thanks to a recovering global economy, a drop in freight price, a curb on infections in the industrial sector and mass vaccination of workers.

Headline inflation should be in the range of 1 to 2 per cent