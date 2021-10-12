Chinese builders scramble for ways to avoid bond defaults

Modern Land and Xinyuan respectively have $1.35 billion and $760 million of dollar bonds outstanding, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In comparison, China Evergrande Group has $19.2 billion.

Beijing's clampdown on the real estate sector and uncertainty over Evergrande's future have sent the nation's dollar junk bond yields soaring to their highest in about a decade. That debt market, dominated by developers, saw notes fall as much as 10 cents on the dollar Monday, according to credit traders.

Rising borrowing costs have increased refinancing risks as firms may struggle to access the offshore bond market. That could trigger a wave of defaults across the real estate sector. Property firms' missed payments have made up 36% of the record $27.2 billion (175 billion yuan) in onshore corporate bond defaults this year, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

Still, for borrowers that can afford it, the selloff may also provide an opportunity to buy back bonds at deep discount and help shore up balance sheets. Yuzhou Group Holdings' chairman recently bought $5.6 million of the company's dollar notes through his associates, according to a filing last week.