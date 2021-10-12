Nobel Prize for Economics goes to David Card, Joshua Angrist, Guido Imbens

The men will share 10 million Swedish kronor, or more than $1.1 million.

Card was honored for his pioneering work in labor economics. Angrist and Imbens were recognized for their methodological contributions to an understanding of causal relationships, the prize committee said.

The ceremony was live-streamed on the institution's website.

The committee highlighted Card's study of the impact of wages on employment. After New Jersey raised its minimum wage in 1992, he analyzed employment patterns along the border with Pennsylvania and concluded that the higher wage had not discouraged hiring.

Card's work upended the conventional wisdom and led to additional research showing that a firm's behavior often swamps the impact of wage policy.

Angrist and Imbens developed a framework demonstrating what "precise conclusions" can be drawn from observations, which has been widely adopted by researchers working with observational data, the committee said.

"Card's studies of core questions for society and Angrist and Imbens's methodological contributions have shown that natural experiments are a rich source of knowledge. Their research has substantially improved our ability to answer key causal questions, which has been of great benefit to society," said Peter Fredriksson, chair of the Economic Sciences Prize Committee.