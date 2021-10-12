Thailands Recovery to Gain Traction in 2022; Banks, Retail and Hospitality Still Challenged

Mr Stephen Schwartz, Senior Director and Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns at Fitch, commented on the global economy, noting that strong external demand should continue to support Thailand’s exports. However, he noted that supply constraints are limiting the pace of global recovery and contributing to price rises in the US. Fitch expects the US Federal Reserve to begin tapering next month, but for interest rate increases to begin only in 2023.

The regional outlook has been set back by a slowdown in China and the recent surge in the Delta Covid-19 variant. However, a significant improvement in vaccination rates for most Asian sovereigns over 2H21 should put their recovery from the pandemic shock on a firmer footing. We expect the region to average growth of 6.3% in 2021 and 5.3% in 2022 as pandemic-related restrictions are gradually lifted. This compares with our forecast growth in Thailand of just 0.8% and 4.8%, respectively, where vaccination rates are picking up after a slow start. Slower growth in China, together with US Federal Reserve tapering, could be negative for Asia’s emerging and frontier markets.