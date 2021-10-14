AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

James Teague, Country President, AstraZeneca (Thailand) Ltd., said: “We welcome the World Health Organization’s emergency listing because, even though many governments already consider people given our Thailand-made doses to be fully vaccinated and eligible for international travel, it will make it easier for more governments to recognise the vaccine and allow people to travel again.”

Nualphan Lamsam, Honorary Director of Corporate Communications, Siam Bioscience Co., Ltd., said: “Siam Bioscience is proud to have been selected by AstraZeneca as its local manufacturing partner. We take great pride in producing high-quality COVID-19 vaccine, now recognised by the World Health Organization. All batches of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine produced at Siam Bioscience, undergo stringent quality testing and are also authorised by regulators and international laboratories in Europe and the U.S. Siam Bioscience and AstraZeneca continue to work closely and produce vaccine doses for the wellbeing of the Thai people and region, to help a quick return to normalcy.”

All manufacturing of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca around the world is conducted using the same stringent manufacturing process and each batch passes over 60 quality tests as part of a robust global quality assurance process.