Weekly jobless claims fall below 300,000 for first time amid pandemic

Still, having the weekly number fall below 300,000 is a key psychological threshold. Daniel Zhao, lead data scientist on Glassdoor's economic research team, predicted on Twitter that the pre-pandemic low "could be reached later this year as the delta wave recedes and hiring improves." Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., tweeted that the jobless claims numbers show the country is "on the right track."

The report added to the feel-good vibe on Wall Street, where strong earnings results from big banks lifted investors' economic outlook. The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 534.75 points, or 1.6%, to close at 34,912.56. The S&P 500 added 74.46 points, or 1.7%, to settle at 4,438.26. The tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 251.79 points, or 1.7%, to end the session at 14,823.43.

Biden underscored the connection between coronavirus vaccination rates and the economy in his statement Thursday, noting that "we cannot fully bring our economy back unless we beat the pandemic."

As vaccination requirements have gone into effect, he said, more Americans are getting coronavirus shots. Some 66 million people remain unvaccinated in the United States, compared with nearly 100 million in July. "We are making important progress against the delta variant, and our economy is gaining strength in turn," Biden said.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said the last several Bureau of Labor Statistic reports show that the U.S. is still grappling with the pandemic-related head winds.

"I think we're seeing people still living with the concern and maybe fear of the pandemic. Maybe their health is not necessarily the best and then they're worried about their personal health," Walsh told the Chicago Tribune.

Betsey Stevenson, an economist at University of Michigan, told CNBC that most economists "feel very comfortable saying that we're going to see better news in the October jobs report than we did in the September jobs report, and these unemployment insurance claims numbers that we're seeing today supports that idea."

In March and April of 2020, more than 20 million U.S. workers lost their jobs ― at one point totaling more than a million a day ― as pandemic-inflicted closures took their toll on the country's service-centric economy. In the 18 months since, the jobless ranks have shrunk significantly.

But the biggest economic driver of the labor market appears to be workers' own decisions to leave their jobs. Americans are quitting their jobs at historically high rates, as about 4.3 million left their jobs in August, according to Labor Department data reported Tuesday. That makes about 2.9% of the total U.S. workforce.