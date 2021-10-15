Sat, October 16, 2021

Department of Medical Services gives Appreciation Plaque to CP Foods and the Charoen Pokphand Foundation

Somsak Akksilp, 2nd from right, director-general of the Department of Medical Services (DMS), presented CP Foods and the Charoen Pokphand Foundation with Appreciation Plaque for supporting the work of COVID-19 pre-admission centre at Nimibutr Sport Building. Voravit Janthanakul, Center, Executive Vice President for corporate administrative and the foundation’s secretary, was the company’s representative. Deputy director-generals of DMS, Pairoj Surattanawanich, Left , Weerawut Imsamran, 2nd from left) and Nutthapong Wongwiwat, right, also participated in the recognition ceremony at the Department of Medical Services, Ministry of Public Health.

Published : October 15, 2021

