PTG Energy plans to expand its non-oil businesses soon and strengthen its stake as the second-largest market share holder in Thailand.

PTG president Pitak Ratchakitprakarn said the company has shown slight growth this year, with market share rising by 4.2 per cent and sales by 8.4 per cent. The factors contributing to the growth include a jump in total Max Card members to 16.3 million and more PTG petrol stations bringing the total nationwide to beyond 2,200.

Pitak reckons the company will have 30 million Max Card members by 2026 and said the card will be renamed “Max World” as it will connect users to other PTG businesses.

Once the Covid-19 situation comes to an end, PTG also plans to get listed in the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The president added that PTG is planning to boost its investment in more non-oil businesses.

For instance, he said, PTG should have up to 2,000 PunThai Coffee outlets in Thailand and CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) in the next five years. Of these, 70 per cent will be in PT petrol stations and the remainder elsewhere.

Pitak also said PTG’s Coffee World brand is being given a new look to make it more competitive in the market.