Earn, Eat & Enjoy With Marriott Bonvoy All Across Thailand!

Which part of your vacation do you look forward to the most? In Thailand, many of life's most magical and memorable moments revolve around food, friends and family.
To celebrate the twin pleasures of travel and gastronomy in Thailand this winter, Marriott Bonvoy has unveiled "Earn, Eat, Enjoy", a rewarding new promotion that gives local residents the chance to experience exceptional hotel stays including daily breakfast and up to THB 2,000 of hotel credit, in a wide range of desirable destinations all across the Kingdom.
Marriott Bonvoy members will also be treated to complimentary Wi-Fi and bonus points on every stay! Not a member yet? CLICK HERE to sign-up for free!
This winter is a wonderful time of year to travel in Thailand. Whether you're seeking a blissful beachfront break, a relaxing upcountry retreat, a fun-filled family holiday or a stylish staycation in the city, every guest can "Earn, Eat, Enjoy" with Marriott Bonvoy.
"In Thailand, two of the most cherished parts of life are family and food. The chance to come together with loved ones and share a meal is truly precious. With Earn, Eat & Enjoy we want to reward our Thai customers by giving them the opportunity to reconnect with their friends and relatives. Every vacation will be enriched with bonus points and dining experiences in their destination-of-choice, creating memories that will be treasured forever," said Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President - Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar, Marriott International.
Having kick-started each morning with a bountiful breakfast at the hotel's restaurant, guests can spend care-free days exploring the local area or indulging in the comfort of first-class facilities, such as shimmering swimming pools and soothing spas. The hotel credit can be redeemed for refreshing drinks around the pool, daytime bites, sunset cocktails, evening dinners and weekend brunches, or alternatively for wellness treatments, room upgrades and more!
Every guest can rest assured that their stay will be completely safe and secure. The Marriott Cleanliness Council is redefining hygiene in hotels and resorts worldwide, with a wide range of advanced health and safety protocols, including intensive cleaning procedures. All Marriott International hotels have been certified by the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA).
"Earn, Eat, Enjoy" is valid for bookings made from 15 October to 31 December 2021, for stays taken before 31 March 2022. To learn more and book your gastronomic getaway in Thailand with Marriott Bonvoy, please visit https://hotel-deals.marriott.com/thailand/
Published : October 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021