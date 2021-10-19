Wider adoption of 5G technology will make Thailand a regional digital hub, says Huawei CEO

Apart from turning Thailand into a digital hub, he said 5G technology will also boost the country’s competitiveness and attract foreign investors.
Citing an analysis, he said the added value of 5G-driven economies will push the global economy up by 6 per cent to US$12 trillion by 2030.
In Thailand, he said, the value of industries that adopt 5G will rise to between 2.3 trillion and 5 trillion baht or 10.12 per cent of the country’s GDP by 2035.
“If Thailand adopts 5G technology, its IT infrastructure and applications will improve significantly in the next five years,” he said.
Deng added that after Thailand released licences for the 5G spectrum, Huawei set up more than 20,000 5G stations across the country, with 2,500 of them located in EEC.
Huawei is also promoting the use of 5G2B, which integrates 5G, Cloud and AI technologies, he said, adding that the company was also establishing the Huawei Asean Academy to boost potential and promote digital transformation of the EEC.
“5G technology plays an important role in our daily lives as there are more than 10,000 projects related to the adoption of 5G2B and 50 per cent of these projects are in China,” he said.
“5G technology has been widely adopted in many industries, including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and agriculture.”
Published : October 19, 2021
By : THE NATION
