Wider adoption of 5G technology will make Thailand a regional digital hub, says Huawei CEO

Citing an analysis, he said the added value of 5G-driven economies will push the global economy up by 6 per cent to US$12 trillion by 2030.

In Thailand, he said, the value of industries that adopt 5G will rise to between 2.3 trillion and 5 trillion baht or 10.12 per cent of the country’s GDP by 2035.

“If Thailand adopts 5G technology, its IT infrastructure and applications will improve significantly in the next five years,” he said.