Mikimoto celebrates the festive season with "Holiday Collection"

The pure, natural beauty and meticulous craftsmanship make Mikimoto, the number one pearl jewelry brand from Japan, a world-renowned brand trusted and revered for over a century by women all over the world.
Timeless wonders laced with Mikimoto's uniqueness bring about unparalleled charmful grace to women adorning with Mikimoto's precious designs, especially the festive season and holiday at year end. This year, Mikimoto celebrates the season of joy with Holiday Collection.
Highlight pieces in the collection include White South Sea Pearl Brooch with Diamond, White South Sea Ring with Diamond and White South Sea Pearl Pendant with Diamond created from only the best quality pearls. Set on sparkly diamonds, the pure beauty of round, lustrous South Sea pearls is enhanced by meticulous jewelry designs, becoming the perfect gift for a lady on any occasion.
For those looking for charm and confidence, Morning Dew Collection offers White South Sea Pearl Earrings with Diamond and White South Sea Pearl Pendant with Diamond that symbolizes abundance. Ideal for women that look for creative uniqueness, the pieces pleasantly elongate the face and bring eye-catching elegance to every style.
Active yet stylish women will love the luxurious White South Sea Pearl Bracelet with Diamond and Golden South Sea Pearl Bracelet with Diamond. Set with sparkly diamonds, the bracelets come in white and yellow gold with discreet Mikimoto logo, making them a perfect accessory for any occasion.
For sophisticated jewelry lover, don't miss Akoya Pearl Earrings with Diamond and Akoya Pearl Pendant with Diamond. Created with haute craftsmanship, the design delivers gentle sweetness with alluring star-shaped sparkling diamonds.
Another highlight is the Ginza Collection with special Akoya Pearl Jewelry Set, comprising of necklace and earrings, making it an ideal gift for the approaching festive season.
Fill the season of joy this year end with precious beauty of pearls from the Holiday Collection at Boutique Mikimoto, Level M of Siam Paragon. For more information, please call 0-2129-4444.
Published : October 20, 2021
