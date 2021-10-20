Mikimoto celebrates the festive season with "Holiday Collection"

The pure, natural beauty and meticulous craftsmanship make Mikimoto, the number one pearl jewelry brand from Japan, a world-renowned brand trusted and revered for over a century by women all over the world.

Timeless wonders laced with Mikimoto's uniqueness bring about unparalleled charmful grace to women adorning with Mikimoto's precious designs, especially the festive season and holiday at year end. This year, Mikimoto celebrates the season of joy with Holiday Collection.

Highlight pieces in the collection include White South Sea Pearl Brooch with Diamond, White South Sea Ring with Diamond and White South Sea Pearl Pendant with Diamond created from only the best quality pearls. Set on sparkly diamonds, the pure beauty of round, lustrous South Sea pearls is enhanced by meticulous jewelry designs, becoming the perfect gift for a lady on any occasion.

For those looking for charm and confidence, Morning Dew Collection offers White South Sea Pearl Earrings with Diamond and White South Sea Pearl Pendant with Diamond that symbolizes abundance. Ideal for women that look for creative uniqueness, the pieces pleasantly elongate the face and bring eye-catching elegance to every style.