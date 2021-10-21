New Bitcoin ETF creates more options for crypto leverage

It means investors will be able to hedge or lever up underlying positions in the first U.S.-listed fund tracking futures on the world's biggest digital currency. Traders -- whether or not they hold the fund -- can bet on or against BITO by buying and selling bullish call contracts or bearish puts.

It all represents a deepening of the crypto ecosystem for pros and day traders alike.

"Options are huge in this case," said Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. "Retail-YOLO types will be able to trade calls on Bitcoin for the first time in regulated financial markets. Institutions can use puts to hedge or go short Bitcoin."

The options trading window opens as the world's largest cryptocurrency moves toward its all-time high, fueled in large part by booming demand for BITO. Well over 20 million shares of the ETF changed hands Tuesday, data compiled by Bloomberg show, with assets in the fund closing the first day at around $570 million, according to ProShares.