These new ventures support the IT business, which has rapidly expanded and generated a large amount of income. Google, Facebook and Youtube, for instance, began life as start-up businesses in the US.
However, not many start-up companies have seen sustained growth: as many as 90 per cent have failed to survive in the first three years.
Start-ups have the potential to reach the “unicorn” level, where they can be valued at more than US$1 billion (THB33 billion).
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses both inside and outside the country have soared to become unicorns.
Here is a list of the top 10 most influential unicorn start-ups in 2021:
Published : October 23, 2021
By : THE NATION
