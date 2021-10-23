However, not many start-up companies have seen sustained growth: as many as 90 per cent have failed to survive in the first three years.

Start-ups have the potential to reach the “unicorn” level, where they can be valued at more than US$1 billion (THB33 billion).

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses both inside and outside the country have soared to become unicorns.

Here is a list of the top 10 most influential unicorn start-ups in 2021: