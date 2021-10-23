Sat, October 23, 2021

business

Top 10 Most Influential Unicorn Start-ups in 2021

In today’s world, start-ups are playing such a major role both internationally and domestically that they could change the very face of the global economy.

These new ventures support the IT business, which has rapidly expanded and generated a large amount of income. Google, Facebook and Youtube, for instance, began life as start-up businesses in the US.

However, not many start-up companies have seen sustained growth: as many as 90 per cent have failed to survive in the first three years.

Start-ups have the potential to reach the “unicorn” level, where they can be valued at more than US$1 billion (THB33 billion).

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses both inside and outside the country have soared to become unicorns.

Related news:

Here is a list of the top 10 most influential unicorn start-ups in 2021:

Top 10 Most Influential Unicorn Start-ups in 2021

Related News

Published : October 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Dow Thailand announces a 100% acrylic polymer for waterborne pavement markings that offers improved safety, durability, and ease of use

Published : Oct 23, 2021

‘Let’s Go Halves’ phase 3 spending exceeds THB100 billion

Published : Oct 22, 2021

Agriculture Ministry eyes connecting with China’s railway to expand trade routes

Published : Oct 22, 2021

Thai stocks gain for the second day running 

Published : Oct 21, 2021

Latest News

Police stop van stuffed with illegal Myanmar migrants in Phichit

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Dow Thailand announces a 100% acrylic polymer for waterborne pavement markings that offers improved safety, durability, and ease of use

Published : Oct 23, 2021

BACC opens with dedication to late National Artist Damgrong Wong-Uparaj

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Frustration, boredom, financial problems all to blame for child abuse, says expert

Published : Oct 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.