Tue, October 26, 2021

business

Thailand’s 4% export target for 2021 well within reach, says Jurin

Thailand’s exports in September came in at US$23 billion, marking a 17 per cent surge compared to the same period last year, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Tuesday.

Imports in September, meanwhile, were worth $22.43 billion or up by 30 per cent against the same period last year.

The rise in exports has been put down to the recovery of key trading partners, especially a continuous recovery of the US economy and the easing of European lockdown measures, which is helping Thailand’s service sector to recover. The global manufacturing sector is also continuing to expand.

Overall, exports for the first nine months of this year were valued at about $200 billion, marking a rise of 15.5 per cent against the same period last year.

Hence, Jurin reckoned, the 4 per cent export growth target for the entire year is well within reach.

Published : October 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

Thailand's 4% export target for 2021 well within reach, says Jurin

