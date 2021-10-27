Teslas $1 trillion valuation belies revenue position

However, unlike its trillion-dollar peers, Tesla's valuation touched that level before its revenue could reach the $50 billion mark.

Even though Tesla is the fifth-biggest company on the S&P 500 Index when ranked by market capitalization, it is in the 89th place when ranked by last year's annual revenue. It is preceded by Capital One Financial Corp. -- which had $31.6 billion in revenue last year versus Tesla's $31.5 billion and is valued at $75 billion. The company with the biggest revenue on the index is Walmart Inc. -- a mammoth $559.2 billion that dwarfs its own valuation of about $417 billion.

"If you look at Tesla's revenue for the next year or so, valuation looks stretched," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said by phone. However, Ives' $1,100 price target on Tesla reflects the opportunity for the company to capture a major share of the EV market over the next five to 10 years, along with high margins, the analyst said.

Tesla's valuation milestone came as car-rental company Hertz Global Holdings placed an order for 100,000 of its vehicles, a move that signals EVs are here to stay and gives bulls confidence that Tesla's sky-high valuation is sustainable too.