ECBs rock-bottom rate pledge is no longer convincing investors

Guiding investors will be a key challenge for Lagarde as she presents the outcome of a decision that has been flagged only as a stepping stone toward a showdown in December between policy makers determining the future of stimulus.

Data on Friday is expected to show consumer-price growth in the 19-nation euro area further approaching 4%, twice what the ECB aims to reach in the medium term. So far, policy makers have insisted that's largely transitory.

The ECB's latest forecasts show inflation slowing to 1.5% in 2023 -- not enough to justify higher rates based on policy makers' latest manual that says forecasts must show price pressures at 2% for some time before such a step can be considered.

Investors initially pared back rate-hike expectations when presented with that guidance in July. Bets on increases in borrowing costs picked up as the economy staged a strong summer recovery, and as price growth broke through 3%.

Even so, Lagarde showed little sign of alarm at the end of September, when markets priced in a 0% deposit rate in four years' time. "Our forward guidance has already led to a better alignment of rate expectations with our new inflation target [...] We expect to see further progress toward an even tighter alignment between the expected time of lift-off for our policy rates and the most likely inflation outlook," Lagarde said at ECB Forum on Central Banking.

Now that rate-hiking bets have kept surging, it's unlikely that the president can still be as sanguine. If such a trend continues along with a broader tightening of financial conditions guiding policy decisions, it risks curtailing the ECB's room to gradually phase out crisis support and move to more standard ways of supporting the economy.

"It makes sense for the ECB to be focusing its discussion on the balance sheet, rather than rates at this stage," said Mohammed Kazmi, a portfolio manager at Union Bancaire Privee.

That focus might have distracted the ECB, said Michael Leister, head of rates strategy at Commerzbank.

"The rate hike repricing was very, very swift," he said. "You can excuse them for dealing with other issues first."

While Lagarde hasn't remarked on the move, some of her colleagues are on edge. Greek Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said Oct. 7 that rate bets "are not in accordance with our forward guidance." Italy's Ignazio Visco warned on Oct. 18 that "perhaps the market has been a bit too hectic."

Lane, a member of the ECB Executive Board, expressed concern just last week.

"It's challenging to reconcile some of the market views with our pretty clear rate forward guidance. Various Governing Council members have been indicating [that] markets may not have fully absorbed rate forward guidance," Lane said at conference on monetary policy approaches.

Even if Lagarde and her colleagues manage to change perceptions this week, their policy will remain vulnerable to investor preoccupations guided by surging global prices.

"Short-end pricing may correct somewhat lower on Thursday," said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea Bank Abp. "But in the bigger picture, global inflation worries still have room to escalate."