“BlueScope” Joins Hands with “Association of Siamese Architects” Inviting Students and Architects to Submit Their Design Projects for “BlueScope Design Award 2021”

“BlueScope Design Award 2021,” the contest for innovative designs held by NS BlueScope (Thailand) Ltd, Thailand’s leading manufacturer and distributor of high quality steel for over 30 years, in collaboration with the Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage, is now inviting students and architects to submit their architectural design projects for the contest under the concept “The Sustainability of Coated Steel Buildings.” The objective is to promote the building designs with the usage of metallic coated steel or color coated steel products to create both eco-friendly and lasting design. The winners will receive the total contest prizes over 750,000 baht, along with certificates. The design contest will be held under the two following entries: 1. BlueScope The Sustainability of Coated Steel Buildings Design Contest: an experimental design contest or work-in-progress construction for students in the Faculty of Architecture and Design who are soon completing their studies as well as professional architects and designers, to showcase their talents and win the prize of over 250,000 baht in total and 2. BlueScope The Sustainability of Coated Steel Buildings of the year 2021/2022 in which professional architects or project owners are eligible to submit the design projects of their finished buildings to win a total prize of more than 500,000 baht.

All students and architects who are participating in the contest must be members of the Association of Siamese Architects which opens for application at www.asa.or.th from today - November 15, 2021. All submissions must be completed by November 30, 2021. Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyK00RKgTqw to learn more about the contest.