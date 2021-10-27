Wed, October 27, 2021

Thailand’s Nov 1 reopening will result in 1% growth, reckons Arkhom

With Thailand reopening on November 1 and the export sector moving in a positive direction, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith reckons the economy will grow by at least 1 per cent this year.

He said the economy is bound to pick up in the last quarter, though some parts of the country still face the risk of flooding.

The recovery of the tourism sector is expected to be gradual as the government will slowly open different parts of the country based on the rate of Covid-19 infections. Though many operators are positive that the tourism industry will start booming again next year, some do not believe the number of arrivals will reach pre-Covid levels any time soon.

Published : October 27, 2021

By : THE NATION

