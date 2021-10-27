Wed, October 27, 2021

Thai food exports remain untouched by Covid crisis

Despite the Covid-19 fallout, the food and beverage industry has proved to be a stable income generator for most Thai exporters.

Ronnarong Poonphiphat, director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said food and beverage exports accounted for 73 per cent of total exports in the first eight months of this year. Also, she said, 81 per cent of raw materials produced in the country were used in the manufacturing of food and beverages.

Last year, the food and beverage industry earned more than US$20.5 billion and has brought in $14.05 billion in the first eight months of this year.

Ronnarong said that in order to maintain such earnings, operators will need to follow global food trends, especially in the “new normal” when consumers are focusing more on healthy alternatives.

