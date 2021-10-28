Euro areas last GDP hurrah will morph into supply slowdown

The Bundesbank expects price increases to keep spiking in Germany before they eventually ease, signifying an intensifying squeeze on living costs that is playing out elsewhere too. France has already announced a one-off payment of 100 euros ($116) to lower-paid workers to cushion the blow.

Accompanying the inflation shock are supply bottlenecks already being felt in indexes of purchasing managers. A gauge of business activity in the region slipped to its slowest in six months in October, with optimism clouded by logistics concerns.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect such effects to markedly moderate expansion in the final quarter of the year, with the pace of output seen halving to 1%.

In a hint of what the ECB will say, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco acknowledged the headwinds on Bloomberg Television last week, even though he cautioned that the euro-area economy is still in a much better shape than anticipated.

"It has sightly softened in the last few weeks," he said. "The impact of the bottlenecks and shortages is there."

For Germany, the economy as a whole will now grow only 2.6% this year, compared with a prediction of 3.5% at the end of April. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told ARD television that a future pickup will depend on disruption fading in global logistics.

"The precondition is that we stabilize international supply chains, and, for example, make sure that more of the chips that are built into almost every device, especially cars, are produced," he said.

What could still help absorb the price squeeze and slowing growth is a hoard of almost 400 billion euros accumulated by consumers during lockdowns.

"I would not be overly concerned," said UniCredit economist Marco Valli. "Households have this big buffer thanks to excess savings that will provide them with a bit more of a cushion compared to previous energy shocks."