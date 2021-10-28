Thu, October 28, 2021

business

Finance Ministry expects GDP to grow 4% next year, with 7 million foreign tourists likely to visit kingdom

The economy for fiscal year 2021 is expected to grow just 1 per cent because of Covid-19 in the third quarter, Finance Ministry spokesman Pornchai Thiravej told a press conference on Thursday.

He said the economy was expected to slow down in the second half of 2021 due to disease-control measures and weak economic activity.

However, the epidemic situation is gradually improving and the reopening of the country from November 1 will result in intensified economic activity, especially in the tourism, retail, wholesale, transportation and entertainment sectors, Pornchai said.

Private consumption is expected to grow 0.8 per cent per year and private investment 4 per cent, he said.

However, the problem of supply-chain disruption still needs to be monitored, which may affect exports.

It is expected that the value of exports in 2021 will grow 16.3 per cent, the spokesman said.

As for 2022, the ministry expects the economy to grow at 4 per cent, supported by recovery of the tourism sector amid an improving Covid-19 situation and moves to ease restrictions on international travel.

Seven million foreign tourists are expected to visit Thailand in 2022, while exports are likely to grow 3.8 per cent, the ministry said, adding that this would be a key factor in the recovery of the business sector, employment and domestic consumption.

Related News

Published : October 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET drops 0.20 per cent amid falling oil price, QE tapering worries

Published : Oct 28, 2021

MSCI raise EA’s ESG ratings to AA becoming ESG leader

Published : Oct 28, 2021

CKPower listed in THSI 2021 for two consecutive years

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Baht strengthens amid pressure from gold sales

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Latest News

Foreign business confidence in Thailand improves slightly

Published : Oct 28, 2021

North, Isaan to enjoy cool-to-cold weather from Nov 2

Published : Oct 28, 2021

PM orders crackdown on Favipiravir smuggling

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Finance Ministry expects GDP to grow 4% next year, with 7 million foreign tourists likely to visit kingdom

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.