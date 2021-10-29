Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Visited Huawei Office and Expressed Appreciation for Huawei’s Continuous Support

The healthcare industry is an important area of the Thailand 4.0 strategy and is one of the key areas in which Huawei cooperates with Thai local partners to build 5G. With solutions such as 5G unmanned vehicle pilot project, AI-assisted diagnosis, and 5G telemedicine, Huawei has actively helped prevent and control the pandemic in Thailand. In September 2021, Huawei has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Thailand's Department of Medical Services under Ministry of Public Health to enhance the country's medical services using 5G-powered technologies. This will help to promote the balanced development of urban and rural healthcare resources and accelerate the transformation of Thailand's healthcare industry.

Ken Hu, Huawei rotating chairman warmly welcomed Mr. Anutin and introduce Huawei’s long-term vision. He commented that “Huawei regards Thailand as an important overseas market. Facing the pandemic challenges, the Thai government has adopted strong policies and measures to ensure economic recovery and people's livelihood through strong ICT infrastructure. Huawei has also actively cooperated with the Thai government and several leading hospitals to explore and promote digital transformation.” Regarding future development, he added that “digital technologies will become an important pillar for Thailand's post-pandemic economic recovery and resilience building. Huawei is confident that with digital technologies such as 5G, Thailand will become an international healthcare and health center and Huawei will be a partner in the digital transformation of Thailand's healthcare industry, empowering Thailand to become the digital hub in ASEAN.”

A smart world is within reach, and the ICT industry has entered a new level of development. Huawei will continue to invest heavily in R&D to create ubiquitous connectivity, omnipotent intelligence, and all-scenario smart experience, enabling more people, families, and organizations to benefit from a connected and intelligent world. In addition, Huawei will keep advancing TECH4ALL initiatives to promote digital inclusion in Thailand and beyond

Since its establishment in Thailand in 1999, Huawei has been fulfilling its mission of “Grow in Thailand, Contribute to Thailand”, continuously enabling Thailand’s digital transformation journey and contributing social values. Currently, Huawei Thailand has more than 3,000 employees, with 88% of whom being local employees and indirectly generating more than 8,500 job opportunities. To cultivate local ICT talents in Thailand, Huawei established the Huawei ASEAN Academy (Thailand) in 2019, which has trained more than 30,000 talents and over 2,000 small and medium-sized enterprises in the past two years. In addition, Huawei has cooperated with international organizations such as International Union for Conservation of Nature to promote the Tech4Nature environmental protection project, helping Thailand to protect environment with innovative technologies.