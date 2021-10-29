AIS and Palo Alto Networks Announce MSSP Partnership

AIS, Thailand's leading digital life service provider, announced the Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) partnership with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader. This partnership provides a comprehensive suite of managed security services to address cyber security challenges brought on by the hybrid work model. AIS Managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offers enterprises in Thailand complete visibility and control on cloud security to better detect and prevent cyberattacks from occurring.
Powered by Prisma SASE, the industry's most complete SASE solution, converging security, SD-WAN, and Autonomous Digital Experience Management into a single cloud-delivered service from Palo Alto Networks, AIS Managed SASE helps transform network security and connectivity for the increasingly distributed workforce. The offering helps enterprises simplify and automate cyber threat protection and multi-site network management as they operate with and connect through various cloud environments. With this integrated SASE offering, fully managed by AIS, enterprises can strengthen their security posture expeditiously while reducing networking complexities and costs.
Tanapong Ittisakulchai, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at AIS, said, "AIS is committed to continuously improving our services, which is the core of our business. We are always striving to meet the needs of various industries through modern technology for the country's benefit. As digital transformation continues to evolve, we must continue to take cybersecurity very seriously. This collaboration with Palo Alto Networks will reinforce our goal to become Thailand's first one-stop cybersecurity service provider. Our team of cybersecurity experts is ready to provide cybersecurity supervision and consulting services in various fields to all industries in Thailand."
Partnering with Palo Alto Networks as an MSSP will enable AIS to leverage Palo Alto Networks' solutions to support the organization to its fullest potential. This will help AIS reduce operating costs and better utilize existing talents to tackle the challenges posed by the ever-rising number of sophisticated threats in Thailand.
Dr. Tatchapol Poshyanonoda, Country Director for Thailand and Indochina at Palo Alto Networks, said, "with the increased adoption of the hybrid work model and progressive 5G connectivity, it is critical for organisations to ensure that infrastructure and resources essential for work remain accessible and secure. We are thrilled to partner with AIS to provide end-to-end managed security services to meet customer needs in a dynamic security market, supporting Thailand to navigate digital transformation securely."
For more information about AIS Managed SASE, please visit https://www.ais.co.th
Published : October 29, 2021
