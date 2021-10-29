AIS and Palo Alto Networks Announce MSSP Partnership

Tanapong Ittisakulchai, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at AIS, said, "AIS is committed to continuously improving our services, which is the core of our business. We are always striving to meet the needs of various industries through modern technology for the country's benefit. As digital transformation continues to evolve, we must continue to take cybersecurity very seriously. This collaboration with Palo Alto Networks will reinforce our goal to become Thailand's first one-stop cybersecurity service provider. Our team of cybersecurity experts is ready to provide cybersecurity supervision and consulting services in various fields to all industries in Thailand."

Partnering with Palo Alto Networks as an MSSP will enable AIS to leverage Palo Alto Networks' solutions to support the organization to its fullest potential. This will help AIS reduce operating costs and better utilize existing talents to tackle the challenges posed by the ever-rising number of sophisticated threats in Thailand.

Dr. Tatchapol Poshyanonoda, Country Director for Thailand and Indochina at Palo Alto Networks, said, "with the increased adoption of the hybrid work model and progressive 5G connectivity, it is critical for organisations to ensure that infrastructure and resources essential for work remain accessible and secure. We are thrilled to partner with AIS to provide end-to-end managed security services to meet customer needs in a dynamic security market, supporting Thailand to navigate digital transformation securely."

For more information about AIS Managed SASE, please visit https://www.ais.co.th