Fri, November 19, 2021

business

Thailand gives RCEP its stamp of approval

Thailand ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on October 28, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Monday, adding that the pact should come into force by January.

The pact will remove export tariff on 39,366 items and expand the market for many Thai products such as fresh and processed fruit, fishery products, rubber etc.

urin said Singapore, Brunei, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, along with non-Asean countries China and Japan have ratified the pact.

If one more non-Asean country sanctions the pact, all conditions will have been met, he said.

Terms stipulate that RCEP must be ratified by at least six of 10 Asean members and three out of five non-Asean signatories.

RCEP is a free-trade agreement among 15 Asia-Pacific countries, namely Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

With 15 members, RCEP is seen as the largest FTA ever, covering 2.3 billion people or 30 per cent of the global population. The member states account for 33.6 per cent or a third of the world GDP and a third of global trade.

Related News

Published : November 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thai business leaders get ready to host massive Apec trade forums next year

Published : Nov 19, 2021

NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Baht may appreciate if stronger UK pound pulls down the dollar

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.