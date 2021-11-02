Fri, November 19, 2021

Jurin calls on China to reopen key border checkpoints in bid to boost export

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit met Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang on Monday to discuss the expansion of bilateral trade and investment.

At the meeting, Jurin asked China to reopen two key checkpoints, namely Mohan and Guan Lei, that had been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We asked the ambassador to help Thailand import fruit through the Guan Lei checkpoint and also to have relevant state officials check local chicken and birds nest factories to see if we can boost our export of these products,” he said.

“We also asked the envoy to urge COFCO, a rice-import corporation in China, to speed up the import of the remaining 280,000 tonnes of rice in line with the Thailand-China memorandum of understanding,” Jurin said.

Also on the agenda were other topics, such as the Sino-Thai Joint Trade Committee meeting, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and high-speed railway.

In the first nine months of this year, the value of Thailand-China trade stood at US$76.69 billion, up by 31.61 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Published : November 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

