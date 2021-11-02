Jurin calls on China to reopen key border checkpoints in bid to boost export

“We asked the ambassador to help Thailand import fruit through the Guan Lei checkpoint and also to have relevant state officials check local chicken and birds nest factories to see if we can boost our export of these products,” he said.

“We also asked the envoy to urge COFCO, a rice-import corporation in China, to speed up the import of the remaining 280,000 tonnes of rice in line with the Thailand-China memorandum of understanding,” Jurin said.

Also on the agenda were other topics, such as the Sino-Thai Joint Trade Committee meeting, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and high-speed railway.