Lagarde Says ECB is very unlikely to hike rates next year

"Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued, and thus these three conditions are very unlikely to be satisfied next year," she said.

Lagarde used the news conference following the last Governing Council meeting to call market expectations for a rate hike inconsistent with the ECB's own analysis and forward guidance. But she stopped short of saying markets are wrong, reflecting an agreement within the Council that such a move could backfire.

Money-market bets on an ECB rate increase by December 2022 have moderated a little after dovish remarks this week by the Reserve Bank of Australia. But they remained at 10 basis points of tightening following Lagarde's comments, down from 23 basis points on Monday.

The euro was 0.1% higher against the dollar at $1.1592.

"Lagarde is clearly correcting the collective vague pushback last week," said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank. "However, the damage isn't undone as the market will carry an ECB-risk premium. The front end is still with global developments and I don't think Lagarde or the ECB is able to push the pricing lower by themselves at this stage."