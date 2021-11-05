Nintendo trims Switch sales outlook due to chip shortages

Nintendo, known for offering conservative forecasts that allow it to weather unexpected difficulties without having to lower expectations, cited currency exchange rates as a reason for the upgrade while showing some confidence that lucrative software sales and income from network services can prop up the bottom line. The company now sees Switch software sales of 200 million units, up from 190 million.

"The one big surprise to me is how well software sales held up year-on-year," said Tokyo-based games industry analyst Serkan Toto. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was released in July and sold 3.6 million copies in the quarter. "The performance speaks for the strength of Nintendo's first-party software catalog. People who own a Switch continued to buy games for it, a very important signal for Nintendo going forward."

Switch console sales in the July-September period were 3.83 million units, down from the 4.45 million units sold a quarter earlier. Nintendo reported operating profit during the period of 100.2 billion yen, lower than the 121.9 billion yen average of analyst estimates.

"At this moment, I don't see a sign of the component shortages recovering," Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said after the earnings release. The company will not be able to produce enough Switch units to satisfy demand and may need to revise its outlook again if the situation changes drastically, he added.