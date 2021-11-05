OPEC+ rejects Bidens plea for bigger oil-supply increase

The cartel could now face a bare-knuckle fight with the White House, amid growing speculation that the U.S. could tap emergency crude stockpiles in an effort to drive down prices. Crude futures erased most of their earlier gains, trading 0.4% higher at $81.16 a barrel as of 11:02 a.m. in New York.

What happens in the coming weeks will have major implications for a global economy that has been battered by high energy prices, and for the domestic political agenda of a U.S. president whose popularity is sinking as inflation rises. The showdown also puts further strain on America's increasingly fragile relationship with its strongest Middle Eastern ally -- Saudi Arabia.

The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will "ensure a stable and a balanced oil market," the group said in a statement. It noted "extreme volatility and instability" in some energy markets but concluded that those problems lie "outside the boundaries of oil markets."

There could still be some room for the group to accelerate the pace of supply increases compared with recent months, even within the constraints of Thursday's agreement. OPEC+ has consistently failed to hit its own output targets due to production shortfalls at members including Nigeria and Angola. If those countries could resolve their difficulties, the market could see additional supplies.