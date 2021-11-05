Toyotas swelling profits belie global auto parts shortages

The upbeat profit figures, which are also being bolstered by a weaker yen that's boosting earnings at home, comes despite the carmaker having to cut back production because of an outbreak of Covid-19 in Southeast Asia that affected access to chips and other key parts. It also supports predictions by the automaker that supply-chain snags will ease, enabling it to recover lost production.

"This is a positive surprise," said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida. "The fact that they are predicting 2.8 trillion yen means that they will meet consensus estimates or exceed them."

Toyota started the July-September quarter in strong shape, shaking off industrywide parts shortages. Sales in July rose to a record high and total output grew by double digits. Yet, by mid-August, supply troubles impacted Toyota's production. Around that time, governments in Southeast Asia, a manufacturing hub for Japanese automakers, were imposing strict restrictions on local business operations amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Unable to secure a number of key parts including wire harnesses from Vietnam and chips from Malaysia, Toyota announced it would be slashing production by around 40% in September. Those cuts have continued to weigh on output plans, leading Toyota to trim its production outlook for the year to 9 million vehicles from 9.3 million units.