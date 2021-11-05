Global food prices are getting closer to a record high

Bad weather hit harvests around the world this year, freight costs soared and labor shortages have roiled the food supply chain from farms to supermarkets. An energy crisis has also proved a headache, forcing vegetable greenhouses to go dark and causing a knock-on risk of bigger fertilizer bills for farmers.

"The issue with the inputs and fertilizers and its implications for next year's crop is a concern," said Abdolreza Abbassian, a senior economist at the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization. "By now, the market has factored in most of the supply and demand issues. But the market has by no means factored in next year's prospects in production."

Some regions will likely continue to face food-security challenges. The UN on Thursday raised its outlook for global wheat trade to a record as purchases climb in Middle Eastern nations from Iran to Afghanistan. Droughts there slashed crops, boosting dependency on imported grain at a time when prices are soaring.

"This came at the worst time for those countries because world prices are just so high," Abbassian said. "We cannot afford a bad year in 2022 for important crops."