Moderna dives as 2021 vaccine forecast cut, revenue misses

It also lowered its vaccine production forecast for this year to between 700 million and 800 million doses, at the full 100 microgram dose used for the initial two shots.

Moderna has struggled to shift from its mostly domestic vaccine business in the first half of the year, when U.S. goverment purchases gobbled up most of its initial vaccine supply, to delivering vaccines to far-flung international locales. Third-quarter vaccine barely rose to 208 million doses, as the bulk of deliveries went abroad, compared to 199 million doses in the second quarter, when almost two-thirds of the doses went to the U.S.

In a statement, Moderna said longer lead times for international orders may shift some deliveries into 2022. The company cited a "temporary impact" as it attempts to expand its capacity to fill and finish vaccine vials.

The subpar performance comes as Moderna is vying with Covid-19 vaccine rivals Pfizer and BioNTech in a race to lock in orders for booster shots for next year. Earlier this week, Pfizer raised its full-year 2021 forecast for Covid vaccine sales to $36 billion and said it expected to sell $29 billion worth of the partners' vaccine in 2022.