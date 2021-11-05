GULF listed on ‘THSI 2021’ for third consecutive year

Gulf Energy Development plc (GULF) is among 146 companies listed in the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s (SET) ‘Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) 2021’ in the ‘Resources’ category for the third consecutive year. This reflects GULF’s excellence in business practices for sustainable growth by adhering to environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects, alongside relevant stakeholders.

The COVID-19 situation has driven many companies listed on the SET to adapt their business operations to maintain business continuity and operational efficiency while still taking care of employees’ health and safety, stakeholders, community and society. Listed companies in the 2021 THSI list clearly show that their crisis management covers how to cope with the pandemic such as using digital transformation to optimize operations in this new normal era as well as revising operational guidelines to cope with changing consumer behavior.

GULF will continue to strive for business excellence including economic, social and environmental aspects to empower the company, employees and people in society to thrive together and be able to deal with emerging risks and challenges of the future.

For more information about sustainable stocks, please visit www.setsustainability.com