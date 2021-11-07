Fri, November 19, 2021

DITP eyes US golf market for export opportunities

Now that economies have started waking up, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is calling on its commercial ambassadors in different countries to find markets for Thai products.

Phusit Rattanakul Sereeruengsit, DITP director-general, said on Sunday that the department recently learned of an opportunity to export golf equipment to the US. With the easing of Covid-related regulations in the United States, more people can come out and play outdoor sports, he said.

Sales figures for golf equipment, including golf balls and clubs, as well as apparel brands like Callaway, Titleist and Footjoy, have all shot upwards.

In July this year, the number of golf games played had risen by 16.1 per cent. As of 2019, the US was the world’s largest golfing market valued at about $84.1 billion.

