DITP eyes US golf market for export opportunities

Phusit Rattanakul Sereeruengsit, DITP director-general, said on Sunday that the department recently learned of an opportunity to export golf equipment to the US. With the easing of Covid-related regulations in the United States, more people can come out and play outdoor sports, he said.
Sales figures for golf equipment, including golf balls and clubs, as well as apparel brands like Callaway, Titleist and Footjoy, have all shot upwards.
In July this year, the number of golf games played had risen by 16.1 per cent. As of 2019, the US was the world’s largest golfing market valued at about $84.1 billion.
Published : November 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021